They scored four runs in the second innings, but the Dodgers have been chipping away ever since. Series is even, 1-1.
Dodgers score twice in top of sixth, trail 5-3
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the sixth.
Corey Seager walked.
Justin Turner doubled to left, Seager stopping at third.
That's it for starter Lance McCullers Jr., Brad Peacock is now pitching.
Cody Bellinger struck out swinging. Again.
Yasiel Puig grounded to second, Seager scoring.
With Chase Utley, batting for Logan Forsythe, up, Brad Peacock threw a wild pitch, Turner scoring.
Utley fouled out to third.
Astros 5, Dodgers 3