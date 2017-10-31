Dodgers don't score in bottom of the eighth, still lead 3-1

Bottom of the eighth. Luke Gregerson now pitching.

Charlie Culberson singled to left.

Chris Taylor grounded down the third-base line. Alex Bregman made a great stop and threw wide, but Yuli Gurriel came off the bag and made the tag.

Corey Seager struck out swinging.

Justin Turner walked. First and second, two out. And that's it for Gregerson. Francisco Liriano now pitching.

Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.