One of the craziest games in World Series history ends when Alex Bregman singles to left to score the winning run. Houston has 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch at 5:20 p.m. PT.




Dodgers don't score in top of the 10th

Houston Mitchell

Top of the 10th. Joe Musgrove pitching. Maybin to center. Springer to right. Reddick to left. Gonzalez to first.

Justin Turner hit a shot to left that Reddick caught.

Andre Ethier singled to left.

Cody Bellinger flied to right-center, Maybin making the catch.

This game is now five hours old.

Logan Forsythe grounded to short, forcing Ethier.

 

