One of the craziest games in World Series history ends when Alex Bregman singles to left to score the winning run. Houston has 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Dodgers don't score in top of the 10th
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the 10th. Joe Musgrove pitching. Maybin to center. Springer to right. Reddick to left. Gonzalez to first.
Justin Turner hit a shot to left that Reddick caught.
Andre Ethier singled to left.
Cody Bellinger flied to right-center, Maybin making the catch.
This game is now five hours old.
Logan Forsythe grounded to short, forcing Ethier.