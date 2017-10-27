Yuli Gurriel homers and Astros string together three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly to score three more runs as they get to Yu Darvish early in Game 3. Dodgers have bases-loaded, no-out situation in top of third but only get one.
Dodgers score a run in top of the third, now 4-1 Astros
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the third.
Joc Pederson walked.
Enrique Hernandez walked.
Chris Taylor walked. Bases loaded, no one out.
Corey Seager grounded into a 3-6-1 double play, scoring Pederson.
Justin Turner grounded to short.
Astros 4, Dodgers 1