Yuli Gurriel homers and Astros string together three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly to score three more runs as they get to Yu Darvish early in Game 3. Dodgers have bases-loaded, no-out situation in top of third but only get one.


Dodgers score a run in top of the third, now 4-1 Astros

Houston Mitchell

Top of the third.

Joc Pederson walked.

Enrique Hernandez walked.

Chris Taylor walked. Bases loaded, no one out.

Corey Seager grounded into a 3-6-1 double play, scoring Pederson. 

Justin Turner grounded to short.

Astros 4, Dodgers 1

