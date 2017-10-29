Dodgers take 3-0 lead in top of first

World Series Game 5. Here we go.

Chris Taylor singled up the middle.

Corey Seager struck out looking.

Justin Turner walked. First and second, one out.

Kikè Hernandez walked, loading the bases with one out.

Cody Bellinger struck out swinging.

Logan Forsythe singled to left, scoring Taylor, Marwin Gonzalez bobbled the ball in left, allowing Turner to score

With Yasiel Puig batting, Logan Forsythe got caught in a rundown. First baseman Yuli Gurriel threw wide to Jose Altuve at second. Forsythe slid in safely, and while that was going on, Kikè Hernandez scored.

Astros then appealed the decision, and the call was not overturned.

Puig grounded to the pitcher.