Seager singles, Turner walks and Bellinger drives in Seager with a hit as Dodgers take their first lead of the night while trying to even series with Astros.
Dodgers waste big opportunity in the sixth
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the sixth.
Austin Barnes was hit in the right forearm by a pitch.
Joc Pederson flied to left.
Enrique Hernandez singled to right-center. Barnes was going on the pitch (it was a full count) and easily went to third.
Chris Taylor grounded to third. Alex Bregman threw Barnes out trying to score. First and second, two out. That could be a game changer.
Corey Seager flied to left.