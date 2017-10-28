Sports
Live updates: World Series Game 4
Seager singles, Turner walks and Bellinger drives in Seager with a hit as Dodgers take their first lead of the night while trying to even series with Astros.


Dodgers waste big opportunity in the sixth

Houston Mitchell

Top of the sixth.

Austin Barnes was hit in the right forearm by a pitch.

Joc Pederson flied to left.

Enrique Hernandez singled to right-center. Barnes was going on the pitch (it was a full count) and easily went to third.

Chris Taylor grounded to third. Alex Bregman threw Barnes out trying to score. First and second, two out. That could be a game changer.

Corey Seager flied to left.

 

