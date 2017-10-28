Dodgers waste big opportunity in the sixth

Top of the sixth.

Austin Barnes was hit in the right forearm by a pitch.

Joc Pederson flied to left.

Enrique Hernandez singled to right-center. Barnes was going on the pitch (it was a full count) and easily went to third.

Chris Taylor grounded to third. Alex Bregman threw Barnes out trying to score. First and second, two out. That could be a game changer.

Corey Seager flied to left.