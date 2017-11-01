This World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros has been a classic, so naturally it's coming down to a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Game 7 weather should favor the pitchers
|Kevin Baxter
NASA climatologist William Patzert of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena is calling for temperatures in the mid-60s for Game 7 with a possibility of light drizzle. That means heavier air and possibly stickier baseballs, which he said will favor the pitchers.
It was 103 degrees at the first pitch for Game 1 a week ago, which worked to the benefit of the hitters.