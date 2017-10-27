He's been a Dodgers fan since the day he met Maury Wills

Rick Rider cherishes a black-and-white Polaroid photo from 1962.

In it, he’s 5 years old, sitting on the lap of Dodgers legend Maury Wills.

Wills signed it: “Best wishes to a future Dodger.”

Rider, 60, of Berkeley recounted the story of the meeting he’ll never forget outside Game 3 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

There was a friend of his family, a gregarious guy from Long Beach, who had been in Houston, where construction was underway on the new Astrodome. There was a mix-up in his flight, and somehow he ended up on the Dodgers’ flight back to L.A., where he got to talking with Wills and invited him to a cocktail party at his house.

Wills came. He played a banjo. Rider was there, tagging along with his dad, who introduced him to the ballplayer, saying, “This is your future replacement.”

Someone put the child to bed and later woke him up from a dead sleep to take the photo with Wills.

“I think I was a little cranky,” Rider said, laughing.

Rider, of course, was a Dodger fan the rest of his life. He played baseball at Long Beach Poly High and Whitman College in Washington. He now coaches youth baseball.

He was at the World Series with his 23-year-old son, Cole, who lives in Manhattan and played baseball at Johns Hopkins University.

Cole inherited his dad’s love of the Dodgers. He gets a kick out of the players.

“It seems like they’re buddies,” he said. “It seems like they’re good guys, like guys you’d want to have a beer with. They’re just dudes who happen to be really good at baseball.”