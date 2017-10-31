He's the official good-luck charm for Game 6

Roman Luna sports his "Gnomar Garciaparra" look at Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Roman Luna wore a conical red gnome hat, a big belt, a white beard and a Nomar Garciaparra jersey.

He was — wait for it — Gnomar Garciaparra.

“I’m the good-luck-World-Series-Game-6 Dodger gnome,” Luna said. “It’s an official title.”

Luna decided to come to Tuesday’s game at the last minute. He was 18 when the Dodgers played in the World Series in 1988 and didn’t go to a game or the championship parade, thinking his team would make the Fall Classic again soon.

Twenty-nine years later, the Long Beach resident still shakes his head at that decision.

“I regret not going,” he said. “It’s my biggest regret.”

He vividly remembers listening to the radio when Kirk Gibson hit the winning home run. He was driving his Hyundai along Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk and almost wrecked because he was so excited.

Luna’s love of the Dodgers was passed along by his family. His grandfather helped build Dodger Stadium.

And his godmother, who is Mexican American, lived on Chavez Ravine and was one of the last people kicked out of her home when it was built. She eventually came to embrace the Dodgers, Luna said.

“The Dodgers are woven in my life,” said Luna.

For him, seeing his team lose in Game 5 was brutal.

“It was a heartbreaker,” he said. “It hurt.”

“Today’s a big day." he added. "I need them to win.”