This World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros has been a classic, so naturally it's coming down to a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 5:20 p.m. PT.
How L.A. and Houston match up off the field
|Kevin Baxter
Six games into the World Series we have a pretty good idea how the Dodgers and Astros match up on the field. But how do their fans compare off the field?
Nielsen Sports Sponsorlink, a national syndicated tracking study designed to measure consumer attitudes and consumption of different sports and their sponsors, crunched the numbers are here are some of the things it found:
-- The Dodgers play in the second-largest television market in the country and have the fifth-largest fan base in the U.S. The Astros, from the nation’s 10th-largest TV market, have the 16th-largest fan base.
-- Fifty-nine percent of people in the Astros market are married compared to 50% in Southern California market
-- Thirty-eight percent of Southern California residents are affiliated with the Democratic political party compared to 23% of the people in Houston.
-- Twenty-nine percent of people in the Houston market are affiliated with the Republican political party compared to 23% in Southern California
-- Twenty-nine percent of Houstonians own a pickup truck compared to 14% of Southern Californians
-- Eight percent of people in the L.A. area own or lease a hybrid car compared to 3% in Houston
-- Fifteen percent of the people in Houston follow a weight-loss program compared to 7% of those in Southern California.
-- Twenty-eight percent of Dodgers fans belong to a gym or health club compared to 19% of Astros fans