How L.A. and Houston match up off the field

Astros fans watch their team warm up before the start of Game 7.

Six games into the World Series we have a pretty good idea how the Dodgers and Astros match up on the field. But how do their fans compare off the field?

Nielsen Sports Sponsorlink, a national syndicated tracking study designed to measure consumer attitudes and consumption of different sports and their sponsors, crunched the numbers are here are some of the things it found:

-- The Dodgers play in the second-largest television market in the country and have the fifth-largest fan base in the U.S. The Astros, from the nation’s 10th-largest TV market, have the 16th-largest fan base.

-- Fifty-nine percent of people in the Astros market are married compared to 50% in Southern California market

-- Thirty-eight percent of Southern California residents are affiliated with the Democratic political party compared to 23% of the people in Houston.

-- Twenty-nine percent of people in the Houston market are affiliated with the Republican political party compared to 23% in Southern California

-- Twenty-nine percent of Houstonians own a pickup truck compared to 14% of Southern Californians

-- Eight percent of people in the L.A. area own or lease a hybrid car compared to 3% in Houston

-- Fifteen percent of the people in Houston follow a weight-loss program compared to 7% of those in Southern California.

-- Twenty-eight percent of Dodgers fans belong to a gym or health club compared to 19% of Astros fans