It's 'stressful' at the Down and Out, but there's 'still a lot of baseball to play'

Nate Joyner has two words to describe Game 7: extremely stressful.

As he took a break from bartending at the Down and Out in downtown L.A., Joyner said that the five-run deficit has been infuriating to watch but that he’s “still not afraid.”

“There’s still a lot of baseball to play,” the 41-year-old said as Justin Turner came up to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning. “Every game we’ve blown up in the sixth.”

“That’s the way I like to hear you talk!” a bar patron shouted as he walked past.

Joyner said he has been a Dodgers fan for 20 years since moving to Los Angeles from Florida. He attended about 20 Dodgers games this year.

Joyner was raised a Cubs fan but officially switched when his daughter was born seven years ago, he said.

“It’s the energy of the ballpark, everything about these players,” he said. “The Ravine is my church.”

Joyner said he won’t count the Dodgers out just yet because of how “crazy” the series against the Astros has been and how “incredibly” well the team has played.

“If we don’t win tonight, it’ll ... kill me,” he said. “But I know in my heart we’re gonna get one. We are.”