No tickets, no problem: Dodgers fans happy to make it to Minute Maid Park

It was a last-second decision for Luis Gonzalez and Amanda Guillen.

The boyfriend and girlfriend from El Paso hopped a plane Sunday morning bound for San Antonio, where they were going to meet up with friends and go to Six Flags.

But they had a layover in Houston, and there was a World Series happening here.

They don’t have tickets. But they skipped their flight and stayed put anyway, just to get as close as they could to history.

“You have to,” said Guillen, a 24-year-old television news weather forecaster who clutched a just-purchased World Series pennant outside Minute Maid Park on Sunday.

“I wish we had a couple hundred dollars more so we could go in,” Gonzalez said.

“But just being outside and knowing what’s going on inside, it’s just awesome,” he added. “Maybe we’ll get to be in there some day.”

Gonzalez, 27, who runs a gas station and restaurant, said he loved the Dodgers because his dad and grandpa loved the Dodgers.

His family is Mexican, and his dad was swept up in Fernandomania. His dad idolized Fernando Valenzuela and listened to every game he pitched — and can still name a bunch of the staring lineups from the 1980s.

When Valenzuela threw out the first pitch for Game 2 last week after being called to the pitcher’s mound by Vin Scully, Gonzalez’s dad got misty-eyed.

Gonzalez planned to buy some World Series souvenirs for his dad.

“Baseball’s awesome,” he said. “Especially when your team is winning.”