She's due to give birth next week, but that didn't stop her from attending Game 7

Elizabeth Ceja is supposed to be giving birth to a baby boy next week.

So when her mom called her Wednesday morning and said she’d bought tickets to World Series Game 7 for her and her brother, she wondered if she should go. She’d already been having contractions, after all.

But whether she gives birth at the stadium or not, she’s here, wearing a Dodger blue shirt over her pregnant belly that says, “You’re Kickin’ Me Smalls.”

“Hopefully I don’t go into labor with all the excitement of the game,” said Ceja, 32, of Santa Ana.

Ceja said she doesn’t yet know what her son is going to be named, but she’s considering Jet, after the character Benny “the Jet” Rodriguez in the 1993 baseball movie “The Sandlot.”

She planned to take selfies with her belly in the stands and to tell her son he was at Game 7 of the World Series.

Her mom, Liz Rosas, decided to get the tickets this morning and called her adult children, surprising them.

Rosas, 56, also of Santa Ana, works as a financial coordinator and actually pulled in to work this morning before she realized she was making a huge mistake by missing out on the historic game.

“I was at work,” she said. “I was in the parking stall. And I thought, ‘What am I doing here?’ ”

Rosas grew up a Dodger fan and came to games to see greats such as Sandy Koufax, Steve Garvey and Ron Cey.

She started crying on Wednesday long before the game had even begun.

If they win?

“Oh, God, it would mean so much,” she said.

Her son, Francisco Rosas, 30, also of Santa Ana, said that even if the Dodgers lose, the family will be proud of them.

“We’re still fans,” he said. “We’ll still be here.”