The Down and Out bar is packed with anticipation

Chants of “Let’s go, Dodgers!” filled the Down and Out in downtown Los Angeles just before the first pitch Wednesday evening as fans packed into the bar to cheer on their favorite baseball team.

A blue Dodgers flag hung by the front door across from where the game was being broadcast on a big screen. Dozens of fans dressed in blue shirts and Dodgers hats filled into plastic chairs, with their phones clutched in their hands as they waited for the deciding game of the World Series to begin. Some held their faces in their palms in anxiety.

Sal Barajas, 31, stopped by to catch the game after work. Dressed in a Dodgers jersey with his name sewn across the back, Barajas said it was surreal to see the team reach Game 7.

“They’re playing with heart,” he said. “Everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Still, he said, he has no idea who will come out on top — not after the back-and-forth that has been this World Series.

“I honestly don’t know,” he said. “Whoever wins it deserves it.”