They dressed appropriately for the occasion

Cathy Shapiro, Genevieve Diaz and Juliet Diaz take their seats at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday in quite appropriate attire for a baseball game.

For Juliet Diaz as well as her mom and sister, there was one appropriate costume for coming to Dodger Stadium on Halloween Night.

They came dressed as Dodger Dogs.

They have .... relished ... their time watching the Dodgers this postseason, and they traveled to Houston to see Game 4, which the Dodgers won.

They all watched Game 5 from home, nerves rattled, stress levels high.

“I’m nervous,” Diaz, 30, of Reseda, said of Game 6. “But I’m pretty confident.”

Her mom, Cathy Shapiro, who lives in Ventura County, said she initially went upstairs to bed during the nearly 5 1/2-hour game Sunday night but came running back down when she heard her husband screaming.

She’s been a fan since she was a child. She came to her first game at Dodger Stadium when she was 7 years old.

The opponent? The Houston Astros.