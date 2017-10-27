Astros take 4-0 lead in bottom of second

Bottom of the second.

Yuli Gurriel hit a shot to left for a home run.

Josh Reddick thwarted the shift and doubled down the left-field line.

Evan Gattis walked. Yu Darvish is not fooling any Astros so far. Not a lot of swings and misses.

Manager Dave Roberts comes out to talk to Darvish and settle him down a bit.

Marwin Gonzalez singled to deep center, scoring Reddick. It could have been a double, but Gattis waited to see if the ball was caught.

Brian McCann singled to center, scoring Gattis.

George Springer lined to second. That's the first out of the inning.

Alex Bregman flied to center, scoring Gonzalez.

Jose Altuve doubled to left, McCann to third.

And that's it for Yu Darvish. Kenta Maeda now in the game.

Carlos Correa flied to right.

Astros 4, Dodgers 0