Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel wins Canadian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won the Canadian Grand Prix after leading the race from the pole to the checkered flag.
With the victory, Vettel took a one-point lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One standings.
Vettel picked up his second career victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the first for Ferrari in Montreal since Michael Schumacher won three in a row from 2002-04.
Valtteri Bottas was second in his Mercedes, about six seconds back. Max Verstappen was third and the other Red Bull car, driven by Daniel Ricciardo, was fourth. Hamilton, who came into the weekend leading the championship standings, came in fifth.
It's Vettel's 50th career win and his third of the season.
Rain causes delay to start of NASCAR race in Michigan
The start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is being delayed by rain.
The bad weather isn't a huge surprise after Saturday's Xfinity race was shortened by rain. Xfinity qualifying was canceled Saturday and so was a Cup practice.
Kyle Larson has won three straight Cup races at Michigan, but he was only 26th in qualifying. Kurt Busch won the pole Friday.