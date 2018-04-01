Villanova cruises to championship game with a 95-79 win over Kansas

They held a national semifinal Saturday night and it was over before the second timeout.
The NCAA tournament game didn't officially end at that point, of course, but it could have been halted for public indecency.
The score was Villanova 22, Kansas 4 before seven minutes had expired and that somehow wasn't as bad as things got for the Jayhawks.
Top-seeded Kansas' blueblood spilled all over the Alamodome court during a 95-79 whitewashing by the equally seeded but vastly superior Wildcats and their barrage of three-point baskets.
Villanova made 18 of 40 three-point shots, nearly equaling the NCAA tournament record of 21 three-pointers set by Loyola Marymount against Michigan in 1990.
Father Rob Hagan, Villanova's team chaplain, heartily clapped as he walked onto the court during a timeout with about eight minutes left and the Wildcats ahead by 17 points. Last rites had been issued in front of 68,257.
Villanova held a 10-point lead before four minutes had elapsed, removing any drama from the balance of the game.
If there was any upside for the Jayhawks, it was that this didn't qualify as their worst loss in their 153 NCAA tournament games. That came during an 18-point drubbing by Indiana in the 1940 national championship.
Villanova (35-4) advanced to a championship-game showdown with Michigan on Monday night, when the Wildcats will try to win their second title in three years.
Eric Paschall made four of five three-point shots on the way to 24 points for the Wildcats. Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson and Omari Spellman each had three three-point baskets.
Devonte' Graham scored 23 points for Kansas (31-8), which made only seven of 21 three-point shots.
Villanova was up 47-32 at halftime after making 13 of 26 three-point shots over the opening 20 minutes. The Wildcats took only seven shots inside the arc during that stretch.
With seven minutes to play, Paschall made a floater as the shot-clock expired and officials gathered at a replay monitor to see whether Paschall had released the ball in time. The basket didn't count but it didn't matter. It was an exercise in futility akin to Kansas' defense.
