Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is ranked No. 1 international skater for NHL draft

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin of the Swedish team Frolunda and Russian-born right wing Andrei Svechnikov of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League were the top-ranked international and North American skaters in the Central Scouting Bureau's final rankings for this year's NHL draft.
Dahlin, a prodigy who was voted the best defenseman at the 2018 world junior championships and also represented Sweden in the Pyeongchang Olympics, has long been considered the top talent available this year. Dan Marr, director of Central Scouting, called him "the clear-cut No. 1, pro-ready prospect" for the draft, praising Dahlin's competitiveness as well as his skills. Svechnikov was described by Marr as "an offensive impact player capable of influencing the game every time he's on the ice."
A familiar name among the top five North American skaters is Brady Tkachuk, ranked No. 2. He's the son of former NHL standout Keith Tkachuk and brother of Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk.
Here's a link to the Central Scouting Bureau rankings.
This year's draft will be held June 22-23 in Dallas. The lottery that will determine the draft order will be conducted on April 28. The Buffalo Sabres, who had the NHL's worst record, will have the best chance at getting the No. 1 pick, with an 18.5% chance.
