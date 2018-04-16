Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is ranked No. 1 international skater for NHL draft

Dahlin, a prodigy who was voted the best defenseman at the 2018 world junior championships and also represented Sweden in the Pyeongchang Olympics, has long been considered the top talent available this year. Dan Marr, director of Central Scouting, called him "the clear-cut No. 1, pro-ready prospect" for the draft, praising Dahlin's competitiveness as well as his skills. Svechnikov was described by Marr as "an offensive impact player capable of influencing the game every time he's on the ice."