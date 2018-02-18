Shaun White is surviving his #MeToo moment.

What this really speaks to, however, is the binary prism through which sports are viewed. As evidenced by the public's inability to make coherent sense of performance-enhancing drugs, sports fans aren't wired to deal with complexity. If anything, the absence of complexity is what makes sports appealing to them. Teams win or lose. Athletes are good or bad. The real world is almost entirely gray and psychologically exhausting. Sports provide an escape to a simple world of black and white.