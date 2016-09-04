Former USC Coach Steve Sarkisian reportedly discussing job with Alabama

The morning after offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin helped Alabama dismantle USC, reports have emerged that another former Trojans coach — Steve Sarkisian — might join the Crimson Tide staff.

Sarkisian is on his way to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to “discuss a role” as special assistant to the offense for the No. 1-ranked team, TideSports.com reported Sunday.

Sarkisian has been out of college football since 2015, when USC fired him at mid-season because of erratic behavior and other alcohol-related issues.

The former coach filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the university, claiming he should have been allowed to seek treatment for alcoholism. The suit is headed for binding arbitration.

If Sarkisian were to join Alabama, it would mark a reunion for him and Kiffin, who became known as “Sarkiffian” when they jointly handled the Trojan offense under Pete Carroll in the mid-2000s.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter