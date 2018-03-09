What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Serie A: Napoli, battling to end a 28-year title drought, has held the top spot in Italy's top division after 22 of the Serie A's 27 match days. But last week's home loss to Roma cut that lead to one point over fast-charging Juventus. That leaves Napoli with no margin for error when it travels to Milan to play fifth-place Inter Milan on Sunday. (BeIN Sports, 12:45 p.m. PT). The teams fought to a scoreless draw in their first meeting in October. In addition to a matchup of two of the league's top-five teams, Sunday's game will also match two of the top scorers in Inter's Mauro Icardi, who is second with 18 goals, one better than Napoli's Dries Mertens.