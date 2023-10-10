‘Messi Meets America’ docuseries shows in-depth look at his move to Miami

Lionel Messi, one of the world’s greatest soccer players, was at the center of some of the biggest sports news this year when he announced he would be moving to Miami and joining Inter Miami CF.

Now fans will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the historic move and how a soccer legend brought much-needed excitement to North American soccer.

The six-part docuseries, “Messi Meets America,” will stream on Apple TV+ and will provide viewers with an in-depth look at how Messi made the big move to Major League Soccer.

Advertisement

In an announcement, the streaming service said the series is the first and only behind-the-scenes look at Messi’s new life.

“From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as ‘Messi Mania’ crisscrosses the continent,” Apple TV+ said in a statement.

The first three episodes of the series will premiere Wednesday while the rest will follow Messi’s journey with Inter Miami throughout the season.

Meet Melanie Barcenas, the 15-year-old Latina trailblazer in the NWSL At the youthful age of 15, Melanie Barcenas is already leaving a mark on the future of women’s soccer by breaking records in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The trailer for the series shows footage of Messi wearing his new jersey for the first time, fans crowding into the stadium to witness his first game and an interview with soccer legend and co-owner of the Inter Miami CF, David Beckham.

“My happiness has always been playing soccer,” Messi says in the trailer.

The next chapter begins.



Messi Meets America premieres October 11. pic.twitter.com/uJ98mRCtQi — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 2, 2023

Messi’s first game in L.A. against LAFC broke multiple records, including stadium attendance (22,921) and ticket price on the secondary market ($894), according to the online marketplace TickPick.

The game was also packed with celebrities hoping to catch a glimpse of Messi, including the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Since starting at Inter Miami, Messi has already helped the team win a League Cup.

Before joining Miami, Messi was previously at Paris Saint-Germain for two years. He holds the record for most games played with Argentina in its history. He is also the Argentine with the most honors and goals scored in the 21st century.