Something was amiss for USC's Jonah Mathews, but then he changed shoes and his shots fell

Lindsey Thiry
By
Jan 27, 2018 | 1:45 PM
USC guard Jonah Mathews drives past Stanford's Dorian Pickens during the second half of their game Wednesday. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Change your shoes, change your luck, Jonah Mathews said.

After struggling to knock down shots through four Pac-12 Conference games, the USC sophomore guard designated a new pair of sneakers to wear on game days.

Mathews has since been a hot hand in the Trojans' season-best five-game winning streak.

"I'm being serious," Mathews said when asked about his recent uptick in scoring. "I wear these Jordans. … Ever since I put those on, I've been making shots."

Said senior point guard Jordan McLaughlin: "We tell him to shoot the ball any time he's open."

Mathews started nine games this season before he was slowed because of a sprained ankle. As USC (16-6, 7-2 Pac-12 Conference) wrapped up its nonconference schedule and opened Pac-12 play, coach Andy Enfield transitioned Mathews from a starter to a role player off the bench.

Mathews, son of Riverside City College coach Phil Mathews and brother of NBA player Jordan Mathews, initially struggled.

He was 0 for 9 from three-point range in four games and scored only six points in a loss to Washington and three in a victory at California.

But in USC's last five victories, Mathews' luck has turned.

He shot 58% and scored a team-best 17 points in a win over Utah and made four-of-six three-point shots to score a game-high 18 against Stanford.

"He's been playing great offense," Enfield said, "and giving us a big lift off the bench defensively with his deflections and on-the-ball defense."

Said McLaughlin: "He brings a spark."

Despite the initial slump, Mathews said it was a natural transition to move from a starting spot to reserve, a similar role he played as a freshman.

"I play my part on the team, and they rely on me to do that," Mathews said. "It makes it easy on me."

UP NEXT

VS. CALIFORNIA

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Galen Center

On the air: TV: Pac-12 Network; Radio: 830

Update: The Trojans defeated Stanford on Wednesday and are half a game behind No. 11 Arizona for first place in the Pac-12. Starting forward Bennie Boatwright was sidelined against the Cardinal because of a blister on his foot, and Enfield said he would "probably be a game-time decision" against California. The Bears (7-14, 1-7) have lost seven in a row after defeating Stanford in a Pac-12 opener.

