Something was amiss for USC's Jonah Mathews, but then he changed shoes and his shots fell

Update: The Trojans defeated Stanford on Wednesday and are half a game behind No. 11 Arizona for first place in the Pac-12. Starting forward Bennie Boatwright was sidelined against the Cardinal because of a blister on his foot, and Enfield said he would "probably be a game-time decision" against California. The Bears (7-14, 1-7) have lost seven in a row after defeating Stanford in a Pac-12 opener.