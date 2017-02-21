Lakers expected to hire Rob Pelinka as general manager

The Lakers are closing in on hiring agent Rob Pelinka to be their new general manager, people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Times.

And as they worked to finish that deal, they made a trade, sending Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets.

According to the Vertical, the Rockets are giving the Lakers a first-round pick and wing player Corey Brewer in exchange for Williams. The Vertical also first reported Pelinka’s nearing a deal with the Lakers.

Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson began handling trade responsibilities when he assumed the role this morning. As of 2:30 p.m., Pacific time, Johnson said he’d heard from 10 general managers and was on his way to speak with three more.

Once the deal for Pelinka is finalized, he will handle day-to-day matters, with Johnson having final say over player acquisitions and the draft, Johnson said.

Pelinka is very familiar with the Lakers organization, having represented Kobe Bryant during his playing career. While Johnson didn’t give any names of whom he would hire, he did speak to the idea of having a general manager who did not have front-office experience.

“Basketball has changed so much,” Johnson said. “Those days are over with. The salary cap and the new CBA has changed the game of basketball. People who understand the CBA, understand the salary cap, understand analytics. All of those things that wasn’t a big thing when I played is so much a part of the game. … We understand they don’t have to have experience [in the front office]. We see what happened with Golden State. We’ve seen teams that didn’t hire guys who had experience in the front office before.”

Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers was an agent before entering the front-office world. He first served as an assistant general manager for the Warriors before being promoted to general manager.

