Lakers unable to keep late momentum in 109-104 loss to Hornets

Back-to-back dunks electrified Staples Center in the third quarter as the Lakers played the Hornets. First Tarik Black elevated for a one-handed dunk off an assist from D’Angelo Russell.

Then Brandon Ingram took a pass from Russell and drove toward the basket for another dunk to tie the game at 76.

Staples Center hasn’t seen the Lakers win since January 31, and the fans took what they could get. The Lakers lost to the Hornets, 109-104. The Hornets (26-34) have lost 13 of their last 16 games. The Lakers fell to 19-42.

Julius Randle notched a double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds, also adding six assists. Russell aslo had 23 points and nine assists. Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker led all scorers with 30 points.

That they hadn’t played well at home in a while – in part due to travel – was part of Lakers Coach Luke Walton’s message to the team during shootaround Tuesday morning. The last time they’d played here, the Lakers came out flat and lost by 21 points to the San Antonio Spurs.

And so they came out firing.

In the first quarter, the Laker made 12 of 21 shots, with Julius Randle and D’Angelo Russell combining for 20 of the Lakers 31 points.

Charlotte recovered to take a 58-55 lead into halftime, in part due to 10 points from center Frank Kaminsky.

But again, the Lakers fought back to outscore Charlotte in the third quarter, setting up a tight contest late.

