Lakers' Brandon Ingram is placed in concussion protocol

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, who left Friday night's game against Milwaukee because of a neck injury, has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol after he was re-evaluated Saturday.
Ingram appeared to be hurt on a foul late in the fourth quarter and left the Staples Center court. He returned to play in the overtime but was unable to finish during a 124-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The team said the second-year forward, who was playing in his second game after missing 12 because of a groin injury, exhibited signs of concussion symptoms during his medical evaluation Saturday.
Ingram finished with 12 points on five-for-seven shooting, making both of his three-point shots, three rebounds and six assists against the Bucks. He also missed all three of his free throws and had five turnovers.
Ingram was selected with the second overall pick in the 2016 draft. He is averaging 16.1 points on 47% shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game this season.