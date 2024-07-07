Advertisement
Bronny James sits out Lakers’ game Sunday because of a swollen knee

Lakers guard Bronny James drives toward the basket.
Lakers guard Bronny James drives toward the basket during a California Classic game against the Kings on Saturday.
(Nic Coury / Associated Press)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
Bronny James will sit out the Lakers’ summer league game Sunday, the team confirmed. Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet was the first to report that James had swelling in his left knee and will be held out for precautionary reasons.

He’s expected to play in Wednesday’s final California Classic game vs. the Miami Heat.

James finished with four points, two assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes in the team’s first game of the California Classic against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

