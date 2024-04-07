Anthony Davis suffers another eye injury as Lakers drop important game to Minnesota

Lakers star Anthony Davis reacts after getting hit in the face by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson during the first half of the Lakers’ 127-117 loss Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

The last time the Lakers dropped a big game at home, Anthony Davis had to leave the court after one quarter, a shot to his left eye sinking the Lakers in a loss to Golden State on March 16.

In that game, the Lakers made their push thanks to 40 points from LeBron James, the safety net built into the roster should Davis get banged up.

On Sunday, the Lakers, playing for every precious inch of space in the Western Conference standings, didn’t have James. He was home with flu-like symptoms as the Lakers began their final week of the season.

But that wouldn’t be the only bad luck to strike the Lakers — the next blow came with a little déjà vu.

Just like it happened against the Warriors, Davis again got hit in the face and had to leave the game, getting struck in the eye by Kyle Anderson’s forearm on a putback.

Davis finished the quarter, returned to the locker room and never emerged, the team ruling him out just before the start of the third.

Without their two stars, there would be no magic like there was earlier this year in Boston. Instead, in a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves, the Lakers would be too small, too easily pushed around and too short-handed to keep all of their good vibes rolling.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson dunks in front of Lakers guard Max Christie in the first half Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Davis, who left the arena before the game ended, has a good chance of playing against the Warriors on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

With Davis being evaluated throughout the second quarter, the Timberwolves scored 46 points, turning a game where the Lakers had a slight edge into a blowout.

The Lakers threatened a comeback in the third, closing to within five points with Jaxson Hayes attacking the rim. But Anthony Edwards put the Lakers away as their climb back into the game stalled out early in the fourth when the Timberwolves punished the Lakers’ smaller lineups, the team left to just one healthy center option with Davis, Christian Wood and James unavailable.

Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 30 points and six rebounds, and Hayes finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie (18), D’Angelo Russell (15) and Austin Reaves (14) rounded out the Lakers’ other double-digit scorers.

Naz Reid had 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves (54-24) and Edwards finished with 26 points and eight assists. Rudy Gobert contributed 18 points and 16 rebounds.

The loss moves the Lakers a half-game behind Sacramento for the No. 8 seed in the West. The Kings own the tiebreaker.

The Lakers briefly held the No. 8 spot after beating the Cavaliers on Saturday. Under NBA play-in tournament rules, the winner of the No. 7/8 game advances directly to the playoffs, while the loser gets a second chance against the winner of the No. 9/10 game. The loser of the No. 9/10 game could be eliminated after just one contest.

And like Sunday’s game proved, the smallest thing can change the night. One errant swing, one shot to the face, and the night can be over.

At least for the Lakers, there’s still time.