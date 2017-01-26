Not a Sweet 16-0 for Lakers in loss to Jazz

For a change, the start after halftime wasn’t the problem.

For a change, the Lakers came into the third quarter with some energy, turning a three-point deficit into a four-point lead.

Then the rerun began. A day after a lackluster third-quarter start at Portland doomed the Lakers, the third quarter bit them again, just a little bit later. The Jazz mounted a 16-0 run as the Lakers failed to score for six of the third quarter’s final seven minutes, and rode that lead to a 96-88 win Thursday night.

It was the third straight loss for the Lakers, and their eighth in nine games.

“Statistically we did a lot of things that could have won the game for us,” Lakers Coach Luke Walton said. “The only thing that killed us was the free throws. Twenty-eight to whatever it was [13] on the free throws, it’s really a big part of where they got the separation on us.

“That’s a really good team over there,” Walton added of the Jazz, who improved to 30-18. “They execute. They’ve been together two, three, four years now. They went through the hard times we’re going through now and you can see they don’t get rattled.”

All-Star Gordon Hayward had 24 points to lead all scorers, and Jazz center Rudy Gobert had nine points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots. Four Lakers hit double figures, with Ivica Zubac getting 16 points and 10 rebounds, but for the second time in as many games, the only starter to do so was Nick Young.

Rookie Brandon Ingram (0 for 6 from the field) and veteran point guard Jose Calderon each went scoreless.

Despite committing eight turnovers in the first half to Utah’s four, the Lakers (16-34) trailed by only three at the break, at 44-41.

Walton sent back a starting lineup of Calderon, Young, Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng and Tarik Black to start the second half, hoping for a better result than the night before.

He got one.

The Lakers took a 56-52 lead, with the help of a very active Mozgov, who had three rebounds, a blocked shot, seven points and a steal in the first five minutes of the half. His dunk with 6:57 left in the third quarter proved a turning point. And not a good one for the Lakers.

For the next six minutes and nine seconds of playing time, the Lakers couldn’t score. That span featured three blocks by Gobert, four Lakers turnovers and an emphatic alley-oop dunk from Utah’s Joe Ingles to Hayward.

“We talked about Gobert,” Walton said. “He’s going to come to block everything. When he does, we have to make him pay because he’s leaving somebody.

“In the first half we did an excellent job of finding that extra pass and scoring on them. For whatever reason in the second half we kept trying to challenge him. He’s probably the best shot blocker in the league.”

The bleeding finally stopped when Zubac made two free throws, but by then the damage was done.

Although the result wasn’t what they wanted, the Lakers took heart in that they didn’t cave.

“Even when we got down by 10, we still felt like we were in the game,” Jordan Clarkson said. “Last year we used to get down by 10, 20 we thought we were going to get our [butt] whooped. But now we know we’re back in here competing. We’re still competing, most times we’re in games to win. We just gotta figure out how to finish games.”

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Twitter: @taniaganguli