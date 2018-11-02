Magic Johnson met with coach Luke Walton after Lakers' 2-5 start to the season

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson called coach Luke Walton into a meeting on Tuesday to criticize Walton for the way the team had played in its first seven games, according to sources familiar with the meeting who weren’t authorized to speak about it publicly.
The meeting, first reported by ESPN, came after the Lakers had fallen to 2-5 with a 124-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lakers star LeBron James appeared frustrated after the game, but according to sources James did not approach Johnson with concerns about Walton. The meeting came of Johnson’s own volition.
Johnson’s anger with Walton surprised many people in the organization given his insistence this summer that he would be patient through the team’s early struggles. During a news conference in September, Johnson pointed to the slow starts James’ teams had in Miami when he joined the Heat as a free agent in 2010 and Cleveland upon his return in 2014.
The Lakers are now 3-5. They beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-113 on Wednesday despite losing a 14-point lead in the last four minutes of the game.
Their next game will be against the Trail Blazers on Saturday in Portland.