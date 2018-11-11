Lakers' defense atones for offensive mistakes in victory over Kings

They made mistakes just often enough for Sacramento to seem like it could sneak back into the game, but ultimately Saturday night’s contest was a rare comfortable win for the Lakers.
The Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-86 in a game they led nearly wire-to-wire. They neither shot nor took care of the ball especially well. Their passing wasn’t as crisp as it normally is. But they also held the normally fast-paced Kings significantly below their scoring average and scored 20 points of Sacramento’s 19 turnovers.
Saturday’s game marked the second time all season the Kings failed to reach 100 points and the first time they failed to reach even 90. In their previous seven consecutive games, the Kings had scored at least 105 points.
With the loss, the Kings fell to 7-6 while the Lakers are 6-6, making this the first time all season the Lakers have not held a losing record.
LeBron James played 31 minutes, and finished the game with 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists. James’ second assist didn’t come until late in the fourth quarter. Tyson Chandler grabed 12 rebounds for the Lakers off the bench and contributed three points. Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee and Brandon Ingram each scored in double figures.
Centers Chandler and McGee played exactly the same number of minutes: 23.
De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
With 7:25 left in the second quarter, after having led by 16, the Lakers saw their lead cut to 1 when Willie Cauley-Stein hit a 17-foot jumper. The Lakers staved off the Kings’ push to take the lead then first with a steal by Ball. The Kings came within one of the Lakers again moments later when Fox banked in a floater, but Kyle Kuzma scored for the Lakers, then they capitalized on a Kings miss.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope grabbed the rebound and got it to Ball, who saw James heading toward the other basket. From the opposite end of the court, Ball found James for a one-handed alley-oop dunk to stretch their lead back to five. The play was part of a 10-0 run that gave the Lakers an 11-point cushion.
The Kings cut it to three late in the second quarter, but James hit a three-pointer to give the Lakers a six-point lead at halftime. That lead stretched to 11 by the end of the third quarter.