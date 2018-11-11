Lakers' defense atones for offensive mistakes in victory over Kings

With 7:25 left in the second quarter, after having led by 16, the Lakers saw their lead cut to 1 when Willie Cauley-Stein hit a 17-foot jumper. The Lakers staved off the Kings’ push to take the lead then first with a steal by Ball. The Kings came within one of the Lakers again moments later when Fox banked in a floater, but Kyle Kuzma scored for the Lakers, then they capitalized on a Kings miss.