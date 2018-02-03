Five takeaways from the Lakers' 102-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets

1. Josh Hart offered a toughness the Lakers need and Larry Nance Jr. has counseled him about it. Nance remembers what it's like to be a rookie trying to prove your value to a team, so he's the perfect person to advise Hart. "I'm constantly in his ear about just, 'Hey, as a rookie, play defense, defense, defense,'" Nance said. "That'll get you on the court and then you expand from there." That is what got Hart on the court Friday night, which was a bounce-back game for him. Hart responded to getting the start by scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.