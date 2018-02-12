Lakers! Breaking down the Isaiah Thomas trade

Some insight into the Lakers' thinking: They essentially have their players in tiers. There is the untouchable tier that includes Brandon Ingram, Ball and Kyle Kuzma. Lakers officials like Nance, Clarkson and Randle, but they also consider them assets that would be attractive to other teams but would not set back their own development if they moved on. It's a balance and we won't immediately know if they're right. This much remains true: No matter which stars they bring into the fold, they'll need a strong group of role players to then turn into championship contenders. Through his play lately, Randle has been making a case for himself as someone who should stick around.