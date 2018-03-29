Lakers! Julius Randle and Nick Young are unlikely buddies

I asked around the Lakers locker room if it would be difficult to stay focused with so few games left and nothing tangible to play for. They were eliminated from the playoffs for the fifth straight year last week. Brook Lopez said it can be, but he doesn't see this group reacting that way. Kyle Kuzma said he wasn't worried. Brandon Ingram said it can be tough, but the Lakers' coaches have made sure the players don't relax during their last set of games. He said those instructions were written on the white board before the game.