Five takeaways from the Lakers' 121-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors

2. The Lakers were absolutely powerless to stop Serge Ibaka. He made his first 14 shots and finished by making 15 of 17. “The best thing is he’s doing it with some real good composure,” Raptors Coach Nick Nurse said. “He’s getting [the ball inside] and there will be some things going on and he’s taking his time. He’s using his size, his power, and using pretty good footwork.” Lakers Coach Luke Walton felt that it was the execution rather than the plan that caused problems for the Lakers in dealing with Ibaka. “Originally, we were going to live with him taking contested twos and we got to keep Kyle out of the middle of our paint,” Walton said. “Serge was the recipient of a lot of other breakdowns defensively. JaVale [McGee] having to come over and help or somebody getting blown by and the whole defense shifts and Serge gets an offensive rebound … it wasn’t the coverage on him as much it was just our overall defense letting us down.”