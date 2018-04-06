Channing Frye makes most of his latest opportunity with Lakers

"I was looking at something on Instagram and I was watching one of my videos from when we won a championship," said Frye, who played for the Cavaliers two seasons ago. "And I was like man, this game comes and goes. So I don't want to waste any minute, any opportunity and have a chance to really help these guys establish themselves in the league, especially respect-wise with referees, with other teams and free agents, so I'm glad I could do that."