Letters to Sports: Shohei Ohtani reaches another level of greatness

Shohei Ohtani became only the sixth player in baseball history to reach 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season earlier this summer. Now, Ohtani has created the 50-50 club. One major difference, Ohtani will be the only member ever!

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

::

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Shohei Ohtani surprises all of us! There’s still time left in the season for Ohtani to build on his legendary achievements. His pregame preparation proves achieving goals are not accidental.

Patrick Kelley

Los Angeles

::

And I thought all this time that Roy Hobbs was The Natural.

Dave Sanderson

La Cañada

::

Shohei Ohtani had the greatest game in my lifetime (6 for 6, three homers, two doubles, two steals and 10 RBIs). Period. Plain and simple. What’s scary is, if he had slid under a tag at third base (and finished the game with the cycle), it would most likely be the greatest game in any sport of all time. With that said, his accomplishments will mean nothing if the Dodgers don’t win the World Series. Since this will be his first MLB postseason, he has a chance to put a candle on a season that will go down as perhaps the greatest of all time.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

::

With the Dodgers’ pitching staff seemingly suffering a setback at least once a week, the prospect of Shohei Ohtani pitching in limited fashion in the postseason is now becoming more inviting. Assuming the Dodgers would not pitch Ohtani unless there was medical clearance, Ohtani pitching to Aaron Judge in the World Series could be even more exciting than Bob Welch striking out Reggie Jackson in Game 2 of the 1978 Fall Classic.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana