Ingram, Rondo address fight; Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma will start in their place

Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since a fight broke out Saturday night when the Lakers played the Houston Rockets.
Lakers coach Luke Walton also announced that Lonzo Ball would start for Rondo during his suspension and Kyle Kuzma would start for Ingram.
Rondo, who is suspended for three games, said he did not address the incident with his team.
“Everyone knows who I am, my team, and I think they still respect me for what I do and what I bring to this team,” Rondo said.
When asked what started the confrontation with Rockets guard Chris Paul, the 33-year-old point guard said: “Basketball. The game.”
Ingram, who is suspended for four games, said he apologized to his teammates for not controlling his emotions better. He expected a heavier suspension and was happy that it was only four games.
“It’s my full responsibility,” Ingram said. “I think I’m the one that caused action and I’m going to take full responsibility for every action that I did. A hundred percent that I was wrong for my teammates but I also stepped up for my teammates and that is what I’m going to do 10 times out of 10.”
Ingram’s suspension was the longest of the three players who were ejected for Saturday’s fight. Paul received a two-game suspension. The NBA determined that Ingram’s aggressive behavior with referee Jason Phillips and the fact that he returned to the fracas after Paul and Rondo began punching each other warranted a tougher suspension.
“I think I had seen five Rockets players, two of our guys,” Ingram said, who “told me to go back.”