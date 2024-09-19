High school football: Thursday’s scores
THURSDAY’S SCORES
CITY SECTION
Valley Mission League
Fremont 26, Diego Rivera 22
Granada Hills Kennedy 54, Reseda 0
San Fernando 41, Canoga Park 0
Nonleague
Contreras 28, Rancho Dominguez 8
SOUTHERN SECTION
Golden League
Antelope Valley 22, Knight 14
Nonleague
Apple Valley 34, Upland 31
Banning 17, Rialto 0
Beaumont 42, Murrieta Mesa 13
Bell Gardens 29, Arlington 21
Beckman 31, Woodbridge 0
Corona 30, Indian Springs 20
El Rancho 26, Fontana 0
Hemet 49, Adelanto 0
La Quinta 57, Southwest 0
La Habra 48, La Mirada 21
Moreno Valley 34, La Sierra 0
Los Amigos 52, Nogales 14
Miller 39, Desert Mirage 22
Murrieta Valley 62, King 6
Ocean View 30, Bolsa Grande 6
Parris 41, Jurupa Valley 0
Pioneer 55, Bassett 0
Redlands 35, Grand Terrace 10
Rowland 37, Ganesha 26
Oaks Christian 13, Gardena Serra 6
Silverado 27, Hesperia 24
Placentia Valencia 45, South El Monte 0
Xavier Prep 7, Rancho Christian 7
Valley View 28, Yucca Valley 7
Vista Murrieta 56, Temecula Valley 14
Cathedral City 40, Arroyo Valley 24
