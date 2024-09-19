Joseph Peko leads Oaks Christian to victory over Gardena Serra

Oaks Christian defensive lineman Joseph Peko had four sacks against Serra. He also hasn’t cut his hair in five years.

Joseph Peko’s hair is so long coming out of his Oaks Christian helmet that sometimes offensive linemen have tried to pull on it hoping to slow his pass rush. He said he hasn’t cut his hair in five years, which helps explain why it covers the back of his No. 58 jersey.

Gardena Serra linemen probably needed to pull his hair more often Thursday night because he recorded four sacks and blocked a conversion kick as Oaks Christian held on for a 13-6 victory in Westlake Village.

And that’s how game ends. Sack. Final. Oaks Christian wins 13-6. Over Serra pic.twitter.com/O1eUWMI5si — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 20, 2024

Despite problems protecting quarterback Jimmy Butler, Serra (2-2) had a chance to tie or win on the game’s final play. After three 15-yard penalties against Oaks Christian (3-2), the Cavaliers had the ball on the Oaks Christian 21 with five seconds left. But three Oaks Christian linemen charged forward, surrounded Butler and came through with a sack, ending a game that featured strong defensive line play from both teams.

Peko, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound junior, is the son of former NFL lineman Domata Peko, who’s helping coach the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line. Peko missed half of last season after transferring from Calabasas. He has been gaining momentum this season and is making an impact.

“I feel great,” he said. “I was able to prove myself.”

It was a little bit unfair for a depleted Serra offensive line entrusted with protecting Butler. At one point, four of the five blockers playing were backups, including two freshmen.

“I was proud of our guys,” Serra coach Scott Altenberg said. “I was drawing stuff on my shirt.”

Pick six for Davon Benjamin. Oaks Christian 10, Serra 0 pic.twitter.com/cZ8NiixYfS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 20, 2024

Perhaps in honor of defensive-minded Oregon coach Dan Lanning standing in the end zone, both teams performed well on defense. Oaks Christian led 10-0 at halftime on the strength of a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown by Davon Benjamin and a 27-yard field goal by Noah LaBerge. Serra’s best chance at scoring was a missed 31-yard field-goal attempt after recovering a fumbled punt at the Oaks Christian 32.

There’s a Peko sighting. And dance. pic.twitter.com/ynt1iGzu09 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 20, 2024

Serra’s offensive line, already lacking depth because of an injury and a player suspension for an ejection last week, started a freshman and sophomore. Oaks Christian’s defensive line was repeatedly forcing Butler to try to escape the pocket.

Serra’s defense came up with a goal-line stand in the second half, stopping Oaks Christian on fourth-and-goal from the one and also forcing the Lions to settle for a 26-yard field goal by LaBerge with 2:02 left after another goal-line stand. Khary Wilder and Robert James were as impressive on the line for Serra as Peko and USC commit Hayden Lowe were for Oaks Christian.

Serra finally scored on a three-yard touchdown run by Camron Harris-Willcot with 8:21 left, closing to 10-6 after Peko blocked the extra point.

Both teams could meet again in the Southern Section playoffs, with Division 2 spots likely.

Afterward, Peko was asked what his father will think of his performance.

“He’s going to be happy,” he said.

Peko still has a lot of work to do, particularly with his hair.

“It’s daily maintenance,” he said.