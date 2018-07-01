Lakers sign first-round pick Moe Wagner, add two-way player to roster

The Lakers signed first-round draft pick Moe Wagner on Sunday, the day their summer league team left for Sacramento.
Wagner signing his contract means the Lakers cannot trade him for at least 30 days. If the Lakers were to reach an agreement on a trade that involved Wagner, it could not become official until after the 30-day waiting period. The Lakers are still in conversation with the San Antonio Spurs about a trade for Kawhi Leonard.
Wagner was the 25th pick in the draft after spending three seasons at Michigan. He made 77 starts in 107 games for the Wolverines and made 54.7% of his shots while averaging 10.4 points a game. The Lakers hope the center/forward can make them a better shooting team.
In addition to signing Wagner, the Lakers signed Malik Newman to a two-way contract.
Newman is a 6-foot-3 guard who is from Louisiana. He began his college basketball career at Mississippi State before transferring to Kansas a year later.
Newman had to sit out a year and played one season at Kansas. He averaged 21.6 points a game in the NCAA tournament, helping the Jayhawks to the Final Four. During the season he averaged 14.2 points 2.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds.