Lakers re-sign Max Christie as free agency period begins

Lakers guard Max Christie, right, hangs in the air as he attempts a shot over Rockets center Jock Landale.

The Lakers are keeping Max Christie from becoming a free agent, signing him to a four-year, $32-million contract people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Times.

Christie, 21, averaged 4.2 points per game last season as he moved in and out of the Lakers’ rotation. He would’ve been a restricted free agent, but the Lakers were able to strike a deal to keep him just before Sunday’s 3 p.m. opening bell.

Now entering his third season after being selected 35th in the 2022 NBA draft, the Lakers are hoping Christie can take a major step and to become the type of player who can impact the game on both ends of the court.

The 6-foot-6 Christie had a 20-game stretch last season when he settled into consistent rotation minutes. But once the team signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency and Gabe Vincent returned from injury, Christie’s minutes were significantly cut. Christie didn’t play for the Lakers in the postseason.

His role over the past season was cited as one area of concern for the Lakers, and both in the search for their new coach and in the aftermath of hiring JJ Redick, Christie’s name was mentioned often as an important part of the organization’s developmental plan.

The team currently has 15 players, the maximum, on its roster counting LeBron James, who is expected to re-sign with the team after declining to exercise the option on the final year of his contract.

However, the team is still looking to be aggressive in reshaping the roster via trade and, should they clear some salary-cap space, free agency thanks to James’ willingness to take a pay cut should it lead to an signing an impactful player.