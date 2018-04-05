Five takeaways from the Lakers' 122-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs

1. If you are enjoying the start of Kuzma's career and experiencing his growth on a nightly basis, you are not alone. "It's fun watching him compete at that level, when he gets in that area and that zone," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "I think he's doing a really nice job of not trying to do that all the time, understanding time and score, understand when he has it going, when the team needs him to score a big bucket. He obviously has a long way to go with that, but for him to already kind of start to feel that out, it's exciting for the future and for his growth as a player."