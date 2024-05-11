High school baseball: City Section playoff pairings
CITY SECTION BASEBALL PAIRINGS
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Open Division
First round, Wednesday
#1 Granada Hills, bye; #9 El Camino Real at #8 Narbonne; #12 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Sylmar; #4 Bell, bye; #3 Carson, bye; #11 Cleveland at #6 Legacy; #10 San Pedro at #7 Taft; #2 Birmingham, bye
Division I
First round, Tuesday
#17 Westchester at #16 South Gate; #18 Franklin at #15 LACES;
Second round, Thursday
South Gate/Westchester at #1 Garfield; #9 LA Wilson at #8 North Hollywood; #12 LA Hamilton at #5 Roosevelt; #13 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Chatsworth; #14 LA Marshall at #3 Venice; #11 South East at #6 Palisades; #10 San Fernando at #7 Wilmington Banning;
Franklin/LACES at #2 Verdugo Hills
Division II
First round, Tuesday
#17 Sun Valley Magnet at #16 Van Nuys; #20 Stella at #13 Fremont; #19 Los Angeles at #14 Rancho Dominguez; #18 SOCES at #15 Grant
Second round, Thursday
Van Nuys/Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Bravo; #9 Maywood Academy at #8 Monroe; #12 Marquez at #5 Harbor Teacher; Fremont/Stella at #4 Torres; Los Angeles/Rancho Dominguez at #3 Eagle Rock; #11 King/Drew at #6 Royal; #10 Chavez at #7 Port of LA; Grant/SOCES at #2 Sotomayor
Division III
First round, Tuesday
#17 Animo Venice at #16 Downtown Magnets; #20 Central City Value at #13 Community Charter; #19 Animo Robinson at #14 Triumph Charter; #18 CALS Early College at #15 LA Jordan
Second round, Thursday
Downtown Magnets/Animo Venice vs. #1 LA University at Fairfax; #9 Middel College at #8 Lakeview Charter; #12 Valor Academy at #5 WISH Academy; Community Charter/Central City Value at #4 East Valley; Animo Robinson/Triumph Charter at #3 Jefferson; #11 Diego Rivera at #6 University Prep Value; #10 Locke at #7 Fulton; LA Jordan/CALS Early College at #2 Lincoln
Note: Open Division quarterfinals are May 17 at higher seeds; quarterfinals in Divisions I-III are May 18 at higher seeds.
