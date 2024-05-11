Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers add defensive depth by signing edge rusher Bud Dupree

Bud Dupree (48) rushes against Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) during a game last season.
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
The Chargers continued to add to their depth Saturday by signing edge rusher Bud Dupree, the team announced.

A veteran entering his 10th season, Dupree gives the Chargers another option along with Tuli Tuipulotu behind starters Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

Acquiring depth and boosting competition have been two of the consistent talking points of coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz since both joined the Chargers slightly more than three months ago.

Dupree, 31, had 6.5 sacks and 39 tackles in 16 games last season for Atlanta. A first-round pick (No. 22 overall) of Pittsburgh in 2015, he spent six years with the Steelers before going to Tennessee for two seasons.

A starter in 99 of his 119 NFL games, Dupree had his most productive year in 2019, when he finished with 11.5 sacks and forced four fumbles for Pittsburgh.

The Chargers have been hoping to pair Mack and Bosa as a forceful duo coming off the edge since trading for Mack in March 2022. But Bosa has been limited to nine starts over the past two seasons because of injury.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

