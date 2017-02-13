Up next for Lakers: Tuesday night vs. Sacramento

LAKERS UP NEXT

VS. SACRAMENTO KINGS

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Staples Center.

On the air: TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum Deportes; Radio: 710, 1330.

Records: Lakers 19-37; Kings 23-32.

Record vs. Kings: 1-1.

Update: The last time these teams met, Lakers Coach Luke Walton grew so furious at a no-call on Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins that he got himself ejected from the game. Cousins was also assessed a technical foul that day. He has since been suspended for his plethora of technical fouls (16 draws a suspension), and will play again against the Lakers.

