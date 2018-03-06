Five takeaways from the Lakers' 108-103 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

3. Julius Randle led the Lakers with 21 points and nine rebounds, all of them defensive. Portland didn't have a great rebounding advantage overall, but they did grab three offensive rebounds with less than a minute left, which caused the Lakers to get the ball back, down three with 7.4 seconds left. They had a chance to get the ball back with nearly a minute left. "Annoying," Randle said. "I feel like when we were at home and we played them last game we lost the same way. They had a lot of offensive rebounds. They won the game I think last game that we played them at home off an offensive rebound…. So it's annoying, it's frustrating, especially to kind of lose the same way."