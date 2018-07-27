LeBron James says he regrets naming his son after him

LeBron James had the best of intentions when he named his first child LeBron James Jr. But the Lakers superstar says he now wishes he hadn’t.
James addresses the issue on the new unscripted show “The Shop,” a collaboration between HBO and Uninterrupted, the digital media company started by James and Maverick Carter.
The series, which premieres Aug. 28, is set in a barbershop and will feature “unfiltered conversation” between James, Carter and a number of celebrity guests, according to a news release from HBO Sports.
In a clip released Thursday, comedian Jon Stewart asks James how he helps his sons, both of whom play youth basketball, deal with living up to the expectations that might come with being the child of one of the best basketball players ever.
“I still regret giving my [13]-year-old my name because of that,” said James, who was raised by his mother, Gloria James. “When I was younger, I didn’t have a dad. So my whole thing was like, whenever I have a kid, not only is he going to be a junior, I’m gonna do everything that this man didn’t do.
“They’re going to experience things that I didn’t experience. The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint, and it’s up to them to take their own course.”