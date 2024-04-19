Advertisement
LeBron James’ son called him ‘trash.’ The ‘GOAT’ put Bryce in his place with driveway shots

Lakers' LeBron James celebrates with his sons Bryce, right, and Bronny after becoming the all-time NBA scoring leader
Lakers star LeBron James celebrates with his sons Bryce, right, and Bronny after becoming the all-time NBA scoring leader on Feb. 7, 2023.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
LeBron James is not trash.

He does not suck.

The Lakers superstar proved those points, and then some, in a series of videos his youngest son, Bryce, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday.

The clips show James shooting hoops at night with both of his sonsBronny, 19, who has declared for the NBA draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal but also could still return for his sophomore season at USC; and Bryce, 16, a high school junior who plays for Sierra Canyon — in the driveway at the family’s home in Brentwood.

In the first two videos, James is shown attempting some long-range shots with Bryce calling out some good-natured trash talk from behind the camera.

James was not rattled.

“You trash!” Bryce yelled before one shot.

Swish.

Sierra Canyon's Bryce James warms up before the second half against Christopher Columbus
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James warms up before the second half against Christopher Columbus on Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)

“You suck!” Bryce tried next.

Swish.

“It’s not going in,” Bryce said before another shot.

Swish.

James responded after that one: “I’m [the] GOAT, bro. G-O-A-T! What’re you talking about, stop playing with me.”

He then launched another shot.

Swish.

“Stop playing with me, man!” laughed James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer who has made 2,410 career three-pointers (eighth all-time) out of 6,926 attempts (fifth all-time). “This is what I do, man.”

The next video had James behind the camera and Bryce attempting from the same range — and not having much luck, much to the amusement of his father and brother. One of his shots did appear to go in after bouncing high off the back of the rim, but neither James nor Bryce were impressed.

“That was too much rim, champ,” James said.

But, as he showed off the bench for Sierra Canyon this season, Bryce does have a decent three-point shot. The final clip shows him putting up one more from long range.

“Just shoot it,” Bryce commented while walking into the house with his back to the basket as the ball bounced off the backboard and through the hoop.

It was all in good fun — and judging by all the laughter and wisecracks throughout the videos, all three thoroughly enjoyed what one can only imagine was a typical night at the James household.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

