LeBron James’ son called him ‘trash.’ The ‘GOAT’ put Bryce in his place with driveway shots
LeBron James is not trash.
He does not suck.
The Lakers superstar proved those points, and then some, in a series of videos his youngest son, Bryce, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday.
The clips show James shooting hoops at night with both of his sons — Bronny, 19, who has declared for the NBA draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal but also could still return for his sophomore season at USC; and Bryce, 16, a high school junior who plays for Sierra Canyon — in the driveway at the family’s home in Brentwood.
In the first two videos, James is shown attempting some long-range shots with Bryce calling out some good-natured trash talk from behind the camera.
The Nuggets have beaten the Lakers eight consecutive times, but LeBron James and Darvin Ham know what they must do to defeat Denver in the playoffs.
James was not rattled.
“You trash!” Bryce yelled before one shot.
Swish.
“You suck!” Bryce tried next.
Swish.
“It’s not going in,” Bryce said before another shot.
Swish.
James responded after that one: “I’m [the] GOAT, bro. G-O-A-T! What’re you talking about, stop playing with me.”
LeBron James is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. But it still bugs the Lakers star that he has never won the league’s defensive player of the year award.
He then launched another shot.
Swish.
“Stop playing with me, man!” laughed James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer who has made 2,410 career three-pointers (eighth all-time) out of 6,926 attempts (fifth all-time). “This is what I do, man.”
The next video had James behind the camera and Bryce attempting from the same range — and not having much luck, much to the amusement of his father and brother. One of his shots did appear to go in after bouncing high off the back of the rim, but neither James nor Bryce were impressed.
“That was too much rim, champ,” James said.
There is a consensus by NBA talent evaluators that the eldest son of LeBron James could be a second-round draft pick.
But, as he showed off the bench for Sierra Canyon this season, Bryce does have a decent three-point shot. The final clip shows him putting up one more from long range.
“Just shoot it,” Bryce commented while walking into the house with his back to the basket as the ball bounced off the backboard and through the hoop.
It was all in good fun — and judging by all the laughter and wisecracks throughout the videos, all three thoroughly enjoyed what one can only imagine was a typical night at the James household.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.